Lee Harman: OSU hoops star became movie makeup legend

You see, it was Lee’s idea that Dunaway do the picture in the first place. “I thought she would be perfect for the role,” he told Dunaway’s boyfriend, Terry O’Neill.

Lee also was there during some of Dunaway’s darkest days. She had her personal demons, David Harman said, and at one point she ballooned in weight while stuffing herself daily with Monte Cristo sandwiches.

Then, a picture was about to start shooting, and she was dozens of pounds overweight. So Lee and David became her trainers, ferrying her up into the national forest in the mountains outside LA and sweating it out of her on the trails.

But it wasn’t always pleasant. At one point, David said, Dunaway kind of lost it and began cussing him out.

Then Lee went ballistic, got in Dunaway’s face and told her “if you ever speak to my kids like that again you’ll be walking back to LA.”

Corvallis interlude

David Harman was about 9 years old at the time of the Dunway dustup, and it was about that time (circa 1978) that Lee decided to move the family back to Corvallis.