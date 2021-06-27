Lee Harman: OSU hoops star became movie makeup legend

On June 10 in Corona, California, Lee Harman died at the age of 84.
Harman was a standout basketball player at Oregon State University in the late 1950s who dabbled with pro ball, married the same woman twice, got thrown out of a Harlem Globetrotters tour in Rhodesia, worked in Hollywood for decades as a high-profile makeup artist who didn’t like to work when he could be golfing, fishing or gardening (in that order), and was a tireless champion of Corvallis and OSU.
And he seemed to have more fun than any thousand other people. Maybe more.
“When I tell my dad’s stories they say it’s all a lie,” said Lee’s son, David Harman. “But they’re all true. And there are so many stories within the stories.”
So let’s get to the stories, with help from David Harman, OSU, a few other news organizations and his lifelong best friend, Jimmy Anderson.
Let’s start with Anderson.
College career
Anderson and Harman played together under legendary coach Amory T. “Slats” Gill, who guided the Beavers for 36 years and whose name is now on the building in which they played.
“He’s been my best friend for all my life,” said Anderson, 84, who has lived in Corvallis since 1955. After graduating from OSU Anderson hooked on as a coach at OSU and didn’t stop until 1995.
“We lived together in college. He’s a funny guy, a stubborn guy and he’s always loyal and always a good Beaver.”
Harman, whom Anderson describes as a strong, crafty, physically imposing player although only 6-feet tall, averaged 15.6 points per game his senior year and was named an all-Pacific Coast Conference pick as well as a second-team all-American. “He loved basketball,” Anderson said.
Gill was known to be a tough taskmaster and an individual as free-thinking and creative as Harman was bound to cross him. He did so over and over again, with Anderson often stuck in the middle.
“Lee at times turned a deaf ear to coach Gill, so I became the go-between,” Anderson said. “He would ask me questions that he really wanted me to ask Lee.”
Anderson remembers a road trip in which Harman and Gill were at such loggerheads that Gill forced him to stay in a different hotel from the rest of the team, although Anderson admitted that the action just gave Harman the freedom to continue to do his own album.
Harman bounced around the pro hoops scene for a couple of years before joining the Harlem Globetrotters. As an opponent. The Globetrotters brought their own opposing team when they went on the road. And they were always on the road. That’s how Lee wound up in Rhodesia.
Rhodesian holiday
As David Harman tells the story Lee got hot under the jersey during a game because of how one of the Globetrotters was treating one of the Rhodesian locals. Lee warned him to stop. The behavior continued. Lee knocked the guy out.
Whereupon, as you might expect, he was kicked off the tour. With a bit of time on his hands Lee discovered that there were golf courses and bars in Rhodesia. And so he hung around for bit. And met Marilyn Winzer, a flight attendant. One thing led to another and she became his second wife and the mother of Lee’s two children, David and Curtis.
Lee’s first wife, Dorothy Garcia, also was his fifth wife. Lee married Marlyn Mason and Arlene Westphal before reconnecting with Dorothy (the “sequel” in family lore) in 1999.
After the Globetrotters fiasco Lee needed something to do.
Hollywood
So he used the influence of his father, Glenn, who ran the landscaping team at 20th Century Fox and the Fox Ranch, and landed a job as a greensman. Being a curious fellow, Lee, as son David tells it, “worked his way through every department in the business but found a zest and passion for lighting and makeup — which complemented each other.”
He got his big break with the Batman TV series. That comical pie-in-the-face application that Cesar Romero wore as the Joker? Harman.
That zest and passion ultimately made Lee Harman one of Hollywood’s major makeup men for the stars. Lee was so good that actors hired him to be their personal makeup artist. And we’re not talking slathering cream and what-not on the “talent” for 3D insect fear films that only played at the drive-in.
Stars such as Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Sally Field, Bette Midler, Chevy Chase, Christopher Reeve, Tom Cruise, Sylvester Stallone, Jane Fonda, Gregory Peck, Jill Clayburgh and Warren Beatty. And Anne Archer, whom Lee said “never needed makeup.” We’re talking A-list here.
Movies such as “The Owl and the Pussycat” with Streisand, “Chinatown” with Dunaway, “Heaven Can Wait” with Beatty, “Murphy’s Romance” with Field, “Old Gringo” with Peck and Fonda, “Hocus Pocus” with Midler and “Man of the House” with Chase.
Well, to be honest, Chase really didn’t need much makeup work. He and Lee, who shared fly fishing and golfing passions, just liked hanging out with each other. And just like with Jimmy Anderson, the friendship was lifelong.
Lee earned nearly 60 movie credits, according to the Internet Movie Data Base, although oddly enough, the credits were attributed to a Lee Harman, a Lee Harmen, a Lee Harmon and even a couple of Lee C. Harman/Harmon/Harmens.
Why the different spellings? Maybe the Hollywood folks we have come to idolize can’t spell. Or maybe Lee had a few debts in town and with three or more names out there … that would just confuse the money men.
As in: “No, no, no, my name is Lee H-A-R-M-A-N. I don’t know anything about those other guys.”
As you might expect there are just as many Lee Harman movie stories as there are credits. Here are a few.
Grieving with Streisand
Life has its ups and downs, even for someone with the go-for-it positivity of Lee Harman. In the late 1960s his 5-year-old daughter died. Lee went off the rails.
“I was lounging around, not wanting to work, not wanting to do anything,” he told Nina Hyde of the Washington Post in an interview for a 1981 feature article. Makeup artist Harry Ray tried to work him out of his funk by pairing him with Streisand on “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever.”
There wasn’t much work to do because Streisand, at that time, was known for doing her own makeup. She just needed someone to hand her the stuff. That was the beginning. They hit it off.
“We’d play games,” Lee told Hyde. “I’d carry all kinds of rouges, hairpins … and she would try to catch me at something I didn’t have. Like Black Jack gum. And like a magician I’d pull it out.”
David Harman remembers the relationship vividly.
“She really gave him his first break in the industry,” he said. “She gave him his chance and always looked out for him and took care of him.”
The feeling was reciprocal. David tells the story of one movie, he can’t remember which one, in which Lee got into it with the lighting director over the way the lights were overpowering the makeup and exaggerating the size of Streisand’s nose. Lee was kicked off the set.
Streisand heard about it and went ballistic. “I’ll fire you before I fire Lee,” she told the lighting director.
Lee was back on the set and the lighting director was history.
David Harman said that it was Lee’s relationship with Streisand that paved the way for other Hollywood figures to hire him.
'Mommie Dearest'
Making Dunaway look exactly, and we mean exactly, like Joan Crawford for the 1981 biopic, stretched Harman to the limit.
For the screen test alone, he told Hyde, it took 7.5 hours “without eating” to do the makeup.
“It was the longest I had ever worked on anything. We would measure a picture of Joan Crawford with Q-Tips to get the eyebrows and the distance between the eyes exact," he said.
The pressure was relentless. Lee wanted to quit, numerous times.
“The perfection of it was so difficult," he told Hyde, “the most difficult thing I ever worked on. It was Hollywood inside Hollywood. People knew what Crawford looked like, so everyone was zeroing in to see what you were doing … but Faye told me I couldn’t leave. ‘You got me into this,’ she kept telling me.”
You see, it was Lee’s idea that Dunaway do the picture in the first place. “I thought she would be perfect for the role,” he told Dunaway’s boyfriend, Terry O’Neill.
Lee also was there during some of Dunaway’s darkest days. She had her personal demons, David Harman said, and at one point she ballooned in weight while stuffing herself daily with Monte Cristo sandwiches.
Then, a picture was about to start shooting, and she was dozens of pounds overweight. So Lee and David became her trainers, ferrying her up into the national forest in the mountains outside LA and sweating it out of her on the trails.
But it wasn’t always pleasant. At one point, David said, Dunaway kind of lost it and began cussing him out.
Then Lee went ballistic, got in Dunaway’s face and told her “if you ever speak to my kids like that again you’ll be walking back to LA.”
Corvallis interlude
David Harman was about 9 years old at the time of the Dunway dustup, and it was about that time (circa 1978) that Lee decided to move the family back to Corvallis.
“He couldn’t handle Tinseltown,” David said. “He wanted us to grow up up there, to be able to ride your bike without getting stressed out. It was the best move I ever made and it was the best thing that he could have done for us, taking us to Corvallis. I feel so blessed by the friends and relationships we have had in Corvallis. He set us on the right path.
“Corvallis brought him back to his youth and his college days. You could just be you. You were so close to everything. You could take a boat on the Willamette River, golf, hang out with Jimmy Anderson. He loved the fact that Oregon State was here. You could ride your bike, play hoops, go to Avery Park, it had a good educational system. Close to the mountains, close to fishing.
“He did not want us to grow up in LA.”
The family spent most of its time at 1040 SW 35th St. in what is called the E.B. Lemon House.
But just because the family was in Corvallis didn’t mean that Lee stopped making movies. He just said yes less often and picked his spots. He didn't let his career get in the way of some fine hobbies.
David recalls that the answering machine at the home said “This is Lee Harman’s house. I’m either golfing, fishing or working in the garden. If you are calling about a movie it can’t be in the spring or summer.”
“They would wait,” David said. “Faye Dunaway waited because it was crabbing season in Newport. He still worked six … maybe nine months a year. He only picked shows to work on when it was raining in Corvallis.”
Jimmy Anderson remembers trips to LA to see Lee.
“He was always there and ready to get me going,” he said.
Anderson also understands why Lee felt the pull of Corvallis.
“There are lot of good people in Corvallis,” he said. “A lot of honest people, people who believe in the community, people I went to school with who liked the living here and stuck around.”
The golf ball
Lee loved to play golf. It was a lifelong addiction. And like many golfers he had his share of frustrating days on the links. The Seattle Times offers an anecdote about how he overcame the anger.
As the story goes Lee was playing with a guy and about the fourth hole the playing partner notices that Lee’s ball has a “CR” on it.
“Those aren’t your initials,” the other golfer said. “Why is your ball marked CR?”
“Christopher Reeve,” Lee said, noting the actor who was paralyzed by a fall off a horse in 1995 and who died in 2004.
“I worked on some movies with him. Wonderful guy. One day after he was paralyzed in that horse-riding accident, I was on a golf course having a terrible round. I was just getting mad and not having any fun. Then it occurred to me, ‘Christopher is paralyzed and here I am on a beautiful golf course on a nice day and I’m too dumb to appreciate it.’ Since then, I’ve marked my golf balls ‘CR’ and I’ve enjoyed golf a whole lot more.”
Like old times
Harman was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and son David noted that it is likely his picture will be on the screen during the “In Memoriam” section of the next Oscar show.
For the record, the show is scheduled to air March 27, 2022.
David said that no services currently are pending, although he said some sort of event likely will occur in the next three or four months. He and brother Curtis, who co-own a group of Southern California fitness centers, still are mulling the possibilities and challenges, COVID and otherwise.
Do you have the event in LA or Corvallis? How does it change the manageability of the service if it is in Corvallis and Chevy Chase and Sally Field show up, as David said is likely.
Burial arrangements are set, although, again, there is no date. Slats Gill, the old coach, who died in 1966, is buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery on Witham Hill in Corvallis. A long time ago Lee, Jimmy Anderson and Jimmy’s wife Fifi agreed that when they pass on they will be buried at St. Mary's next to Gill.
Plots were purchased and they have been just well-tended grass ever since. But Lee isn’t ready to be buried yet. You see, he had this mutt of a dog, part Chihuahua and other parts as well, named Marley that he was real attached to. So attached that family members called the pooch Velcro for the way he seemed to be grafted onto Lee’s hip.
When Marley/Velcro passes on he will be buried with Lee. And the spot next to Slats will be taken. Jimmy and Fifi, meanwhile, remain at the scorer’s table waiting to enter the new game.
“We have just been good friends for such a long time,” Jimmy said. “We thought it would be nice place to meet after life. At the same station. All of us together, just as if were just catching up with each other on our lives.”
