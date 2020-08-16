You have permission to edit this article.
Lee launches business stimulus program

Lee Enterprises Inc., owner of the Corvallis Gazette-Times, Albany Democrat-Herald, Lebanon Express and Philomath Express, announced this week that the company has launched a local business stimulus program aimed at helping local businesses adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving economic environment.

The program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses and will provide matching advertising credits for use in print and digital products, as well as the company’s broad suite of digital services such as website design, text marketing, managed email marketing and more.

The company will make up to $5 million available to local businesses through monthly grants ranging from $250 to $15,000. The grants will be awarded in August, September and October of this year.

Based in Davenport, Iowa, Lee Enterprises has nearly 350 daily, weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states with an average daily circulation of 1.2 million.

