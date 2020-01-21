Legalization has led to higher pot use among college students

What happens to marijuana usage rates when it is legalized? How does legal pot affect alcohol consumption? And how does all of this play out among college students?

Oregon State University researchers have released a pair of papers on the subject in recent days.

The research shows that marijuana use has increased more in states, such as Oregon, in which the drug has been legalized (pot became legal in Oregon Oct 1. 2015, after the passage of Measure 91 in 2014). The research also shows that in those states that have made pot legal, binge drinking rates have fallen.

The most recent study, published last week in Addiction, featured the work of David Kerr of OSU’s College of Liberal Arts and Harold Bae of the College of Public Health and Human Sciences. It is the first study of college students to look broadly at multiple states that have legalized recreational marijuana and to go beyond the first year following legalization.

The researchers looked at data from 135 colleges in seven states where marijuana was legalized by 2018 and 41 states and 454 schools in which it is not legal. The research was not broken down state by state or by institution.