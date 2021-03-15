Legislative logjam rolls on toward do-or-die day Friday

With a third of the session gone, the Oregon Legislature has 4,000 bills on its plate, with House Republicans using a parliamentary slow-down to delay legislation already running late because of COVID-19.

About 90 committees are scheduled to meet this week and the House and Senate have each scheduled floor sessions. A busy week, but also one that will push a big portion of the logjam into the legislative abyss.

Friday is 'do-or-die' deadline

The logjam will get looser this Friday with the first "witching hour," the legislature's self-imposed deadlines for most bills to move or die. Most policy bills that are not scheduled for a work session by Friday go into the trash can for this year's regular session.

The deadline does not affect budget bills or those in "safe harbor" committees such as Rules or Ways & Means, which are exempt from the time rules. The size of the cull won't be known until Monday when the chief clerks of each chamber will have a list of surviving bills.

More bills will fall away on April 13, the deadline for those work sessions, where committees amend and vote on bills.

Brakes vs. no breaks