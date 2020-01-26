Legislators prepping to tackle guns, wildfires, homelessness in upcoming session

What’s at stake: The living arrangements for thousands of Oregonians who are confronted by rising rents and a thin supply of housing they can afford. Moving people off the streets and out of cars makes it easier to provide social services to homeless people who have mental health, addiction and other challenges.

Key players: Kotek, state Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer, chair of the House Human Services and Housing Committee, and state Sen. Shemia Fagan, chair of the Senate Housing and Development Committee.

Mental health

The Issue: The Oregon State Hospital is struggling to accommodate an influx of patients from counties. Judges send defendants for treatment so they can participate in their own defense. In December, the hospital for three weeks stopped admitting other people needing treatment to make room for defendants.

The Oregon Health Authority wants $20 million to add 50 beds to the hospital’s Junction City campus. The move would add 94 workers and shift some patients to the new beds, freeing up space in Salem. Lawmakers may consider providing more money for mental health services in communities across the state. Rep. Andrea Salinas, D-Lake Oswego, is proposing the state evaluate the need for more behavioral health professionals.