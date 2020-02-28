Legislature’s lead lawyer: missing Republicans likely not immune from legislative subpoenas

Mark Henkels, a political science professor at Western Oregon University, said what tools the majority party has to compel minority lawmakers to return is “uncharted territory.”

He said that he’s not aware of subpoenas, or other tools, being used successfully and it’s likely an issue for the courts.

“You can never really be sure what the courts will say,” he said.

Subpoenas are legal orders usually used by courts and attorneys to require people to appear in person and answer questions. While subpoenas can be challenged in court, those who ignore them risk jail time and fines.

But what that constitutional provision means isn’t entirely clear.

Mary Beth Herkert, a former state archivist and current director of civics education in the Oregon secretary of state’s office, said the state archives contains a book of notes from conversations between authors of the state’s constitution as they debated and drafted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But the book is “helter skelter,” written by multiple people, all in cursive and not in order, Herkert said. She said finding where that part of the constitution was referenced could take days.

“I don’t even know if there is a conversation about it,” she said.