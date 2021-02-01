Legislature sees a familiar address atop COVID-19 list

When the Oregon Health Authority issued its weekly list of which of the state's 373 ZIP codes that had the highest number of new COVID-19 cases, No. 1 caught the eye of Oregon politics.

97301. Salem. Including the Oregon State Capitol.

The ZIP code added 113 cases, giving the zip 3,075 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit Oregon last February. The good news is the Capitol's ZIP code was the worst spot during a time when cases statewide have dropped by half.

But it was a reminder that there is an element of danger in bringing lawmakers, staff, police and journalists to the Capitol for the current Legislative session in the middle of a pandemic. The possible hazards have been on the minds of senators and representatives since the coronavirus arrived in Oregon in late February.

Oregon's Legislature is slated to meet for 160 days, adjourning by July 1. But they will likely be in the Capitol itself for only a fraction of that time. The Legislature swore in new members at the Capitol on Jan. 11 and then held a short session of the House and Senate on Jan. 19.

But now meetings are via virtual platforms. Almost a year into the pandemic, the early flubs and glitches have mostly been smoothed out and dozens of meetings are held every day.