Let's ask Marilyn: City hall legend retires

“The job,” Smith said, “will eventually become molded around the personality of the person who has it, the interest that person has and the expertise they have.”

Still, her constant presence in City Hall will be missed.

“What the heck are we going to do without Marilyn?” City Manager Peter Troedsson said, repeating the phrase that has circled the city as her retirement grew ever closer. “Well, there’s really no way we can replace Marilyn’s knowledge of the city, her awareness of the issues confronting the city and her ability to deal respectfully and politely with everyone, even the most challenging. Her ability to find solutions to almost every problem, her calm and level-headed approach to problem solving. But,” he added, “Marilyn has served selflessly with distinction for so many years, and now she deserved to spend some time with her husband doing the things that they really enjoy together.”