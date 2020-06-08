Lincoln City man gets three years in prison for Corvallis attempted robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lincoln City man pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon on Thursday in Benton County Circuit Court.

Shawn Lee Schmock, 53, was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.

The incident occurred on April 19 in the 200 block of Southwest Second Street. According to Corvallis Police Department logs, Schmock was waving around a knife and threatening a man in a wheelchair.

According to court paperwork, Schmock will be placed in an alcohol and drug treatment program.

Schmock was initially charged with first-degree robbery, but he pleaded to the lesser charge. Charges of coercion, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct were dismissed at sentencing.

Kyle Odegard

