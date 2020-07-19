Linn 4-H auction goes online

On Saturday afternoon, the Wright family should have been at the Linn County Expo Center.
They would have been bathing and grooming their animals, careful not to disturb their own special-to-the-occasion outfits, and waiting anxiously for the bidding war to start.
But on Saturday, the family was at home, watching the computer. With just over an hour to go, people were still bidding on the steer and two lambs the Wright siblings have been raising all winter but, it just wasn't the same.
"At the fairgrounds you get that bidding and you can shake the hand of the person who bought your animal," said Heather Chisholm-Wright whose three children, Micah, 16, Lydia, 14, and Selah, 12 entered animals in the annual Linn and Benton County 4-H auctions.
But COVID-19 saw the traditional event move from an in-person auction to something more akin to eBay. There was talk of how the virus and its impact on just about everything would threaten the fair. But 4-H members have been working on their projects for months and have money invested.
"Micah bought his steer in December and they can run about $1,000," Chisholm-Wright said. Members have to pay for feed and other care the animal needs throughout the season as well.
"You hope you make enough to cover the feed and to buy your animal for next year," Chisholm-Wright said, noting that Micah is also saving for a car while his sisters are hoping to sock some money away for college.
"It's down a bit this year," said auction organizer Stacey Lile.
As of Saturday afternoon, the auction saw a total of $454,955 come in for the 248 animal lots that were presented.
But according to Lile, that number can go up. Bidders have until Monday to include add-ons which will increase the total.
"It was different," Chisholm-Wright said of the transition to online this year. "But it gives them a chance to see sometimes the economy isn't always great and in farming, some years are great and some are not."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.