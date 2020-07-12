Linn adds six new COVID-19 cases, Benton two

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 234, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

In addition to the two new deaths, the OHA reported 332 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 12,170.

Eight of those cases are in Linn and Benton counties with Linn adding six cases to bring its total to 181 (7,900 negative tests). Benton added two more for 114 (6,718 negative tests) total cases. Combined there have been 16 deaths in the two counties (10 in Linn and six in Benton).

The other new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (33), Deschutes (16), Douglas (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (5), Klamath (2), Lane (10), Malheur (71), Marion (28), Morrow (7), Multnomah (70), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (27), Wasco (1), Washington (35), Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 233rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29. The date and location of death are still being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 234th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Washington County who died on July 7 and tested positive post-mortem on July 11. Additional details are still being confirmed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0