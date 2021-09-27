Linn and Benton counties each report two COVID deaths over the weekend

There were two new COVID-related deaths between Friday and Sunday in both Linn and Benton counties, according to Monday’s weekend report from the Oregon Health Authority. Further information about the four who died will be available in a later update.

The Linn County pandemic death toll is now 90, and the Benton County death total is 30.

Linn County had 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing that county’s case total to 11,053. Benton County had 54 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the same three-day period, bringing that county’s case total to 4,795.

OHA reported 3,606 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state over the weekend, bringing Oregon’s case total to 324,571. There were 27 new COVID-related deaths between Friday and Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 3,606.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 866 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 throughout Oregon, and 243 patients in intensive care unit beds. Statewide, there are 57 available adult-ICU beds out of 649, or 9% availability. There are 392 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272, also 9% availability.