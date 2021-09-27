Linn and Benton counties each report two COVID deaths over the weekend

There were two new COVID-related deaths between Friday and Sunday in both Linn and Benton counties, according to Monday’s weekend report from the Oregon Health Authority. Further information about the four who died will be available in a later update.
The Linn County pandemic death toll is now 90, and the Benton County death total is 30.
Linn County had 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing that county’s case total to 11,053. Benton County had 54 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the same three-day period, bringing that county’s case total to 4,795.
OHA reported 3,606 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state over the weekend, bringing Oregon’s case total to 324,571. There were 27 new COVID-related deaths between Friday and Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 3,606.
Hospitalizations: There are currently 866 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 throughout Oregon, and 243 patients in intensive care unit beds. Statewide, there are 57 available adult-ICU beds out of 649, or 9% availability. There are 392 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272, also 9% availability.
There are 10 total ICU beds available in Linn and Benton counties, or 11% availability. There are 79 total available non-ICU beds in those counties, or 12% availability.
Vaccinations: OHA reported that 5,460 new COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 26. As of Monday’s report, 2,728,368 Oregonians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,498,147 have completed a vaccine series.
National: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 30,928 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the U.S. case total to nearly 42.9 million. There were 267 new COVID-related deaths, raising the country’s death total to 686,639.
Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.