Linn and Benton to enter Phase 2

Starting Friday, Linn and Benton counties can officially enter Phase 2 under the state's guidelines for reopening as Oregon continues to recover from COVID-19.
They joined 24 other counties that had their applications for Phase 2 approved by Gov. Kate Brown as of Thursday afternoon. A total of 29 counties applied for permission, with applications from Deschutes, Jefferson and Umatilla still under review. A total of 31 counties were eligible to apply.
"I want to be clear that moving to Phase 2 comes with increased risk," Gov. Brown said in her approval letter to Linn County. "With every restriction lifted we know transmission of the virus has the potential to increase. You should be proud of the work done thus far by your local public health department to test, track and isolate new cases of COVID-19. That work has made it possible for your county to move to the next phase."
Phase 2 is the last phase any county in the state can take until there is a reliable treatment or cure for COVID-19.
Under the phased plan, approved counties in Phase 2 can now have up to 100 people gather outdoors and 50 people can gather indoors. Bowling alleys and theaters can open, but social distancing is still being practiced.
"What stands out for me," said Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker, "is there's more flexibility. In restaurants, there's guidance around booths. If they can put Plexiglas in between booths, they can use every booth instead of every other booth. We’re still under restrictions, and those will change over time," he said. "We need to be trying to keep these virus numbers low."
As of Thursday, Linn County had 121 cases and nine deaths related to COVID-19 while Benton County had 57 cases and five deaths.
While both counties will enter Phase 2 on Friday after spending 21 days in Phase 1, the governor's office and local officials still urged caution, citing the state's new normal.
"Use common sense," Commissioner Tucker said, crediting the individuals who wear masks in public and adhere to social distancing for keeping the county's number of infections low and allowing the area to reopen. "I would not go to a grocery store and not wear a mask and would not think that, because we relaxed these things, you should be checking in with your neighbors and friends without wearing a mask. Go see your friends, check on them, but take the proper precautions."
Additional changes under Phase 2 include allowing restaurants and bars to stay open until midnight and opening churches and civic organizations to up to 250 people if they can practice social distancing. Swimming pools and arcades can also open. Remote work is still strongly recommended, and facilities that would otherwise be allowed to open under Phase 2 but cannot meet social distancing requirements must remain closed.
Those with underlying medical conditions or who are part of the high-risk population are still asked to take precautions more in line with the governor's initial orders in April.
"They should stay home and stay safe," Tucker said.
