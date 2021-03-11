Linn, Benton add 12 COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday reported 367 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths attributed to the virus statewide.

Locally, Benton and Linn counties added 12 new cases to their collective total, with Benton County reporting eight cases and Linn County reporting four.

None of the deaths announced on Thursday occurred in Linn or Benton County.

Benton County has recorded 2,411 cases and 18 deaths since the start of the pandemic, while Linn County's totals are 3,467 cases and 57 deaths.

Also on Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that all adults should be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1 — weeks ahead of Oregon’s timeline.

As of Thursday, OHA reported that the state has administered a cumulative total of 1,235,071 doses of the vaccine and delivered 1,562,835 doses across the state.

To date, there have been 158,644 cases of COVID-19 reported statewide and 2,316 deaths attributed to the virus in Oregon.