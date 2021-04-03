 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Linn, Benton add 25 COVID-19 cases
0 comments
breaking

Linn, Benton add 25 COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo2

A vial with the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile on Wednesday at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center in Uniondale, N.Y. 

 MARY ALTAFFER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Oregon reported 476 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, with six new deaths statewide, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The new cases bring the state total to 166,480, while Oregon’s death toll now sits at 2,391.

Of those new cases, Benton County added seven confirmed or presumptive ones, while Linn County added 18. Benton County’s total cumulative cases rose to 2,603, with 18 confirmed deaths. Linn County’s total cases sits at 3,878, with 60 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. None of the new confirmed deaths in Oregon were in Linn or Benton counties.

Mar.29 -- Julia Cheek, founder and CEO of EverlyWell Inc, discusses the importance of maintaining a wide-scale Covid-19 testing level in the U.S. to contain and track the disease despite the ongoing mass vaccination efforts. The provider of home testing kits is said to be valued at $2.9 billion after making its first two acquisitions. Cheek speaks to Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology."

Among the deceased are a 70-year-old Multnomah County woman, a 90-year-old Lane County man, an 87-year-old man in Curry County, an 81-year-old Josephine County man, a Lake County 85-year-old man, and an 89-year-old Clackamas county woman.

Cumulative totals can take weeks to confirm, and all of these new deaths are from prior weeks, with the oldest dated to February 17.

The OHA reported that 153 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is four fewer than yesterday. Of those, 44 are in ICU beds, an increase of two from the previous day’s report.

Across the country, nearly 66,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total caseload in the United States now sits at just under 30.5 million. The number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 now totals 552,829, an increase of 944 from the previous day.

On the vaccination front, nearly 45,000 doses were administered statewide over the last two days that were accounted for in OHA’s report. The OHA tracking software that lists county-by-county vaccination data is still down while officials work to correct an error identified on Tuesday, so no new updates can be provided. Over 30,000 vaccines have been administered at the mass vaccination clinic at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, however, as was reported on Friday.

Nationally, about 162 million doses of vaccine have been administered, out of an inventory of nearly 208 million.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News