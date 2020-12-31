Linn, Benton add 78 new COVID-19 cases

After a steady trickle of lower daily case counts, the new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 have returned to numbers above 1,000.

On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,682 new confirmed and presumptive cases across the state, including 22 in Benton County and 56 in Linn County.

OHA also reported nine more deaths from the disease, raising the sate's death toll to 1,477. The dead ranged in age from 62 to 88. None was from Linn or Benton County.

The string of case counts below 1,000 in late December contributed to the decrease in cases reported for the period between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27. According to OHA, there was a 22% decrease in new cases from the week before during that time, with hospitalizations decreasing as well. OHA reported 86 deaths attributed to the virus during the time period, down from 186 deaths the week before and the lowest death rate in the last four weeks.