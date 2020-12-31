Linn, Benton add 78 new COVID-19 cases

After a steady trickle of lower daily case counts, the new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 have returned to numbers above 1,000.
On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,682 new confirmed and presumptive cases across the state, including 22 in Benton County and 56 in Linn County.
OHA also reported nine more deaths from the disease, raising the sate's death toll to 1,477. The dead ranged in age from 62 to 88. None was from Linn or Benton County.
The string of case counts below 1,000 in late December contributed to the decrease in cases reported for the period between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27. According to OHA, there was a 22% decrease in new cases from the week before during that time, with hospitalizations decreasing as well. OHA reported 86 deaths attributed to the virus during the time period, down from 186 deaths the week before and the lowest death rate in the last four weeks.
On Thursday, OHA reported 106 patients in intensive care diagnosed with COVID-19, four fewer than the day before. In addition, the agency reported 5,188 vaccinations administered on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 38,698. All vaccinations, OHA said, have occurred in hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies and urgent care facilities. The vaccine requires two doses, three weeks apart, before an immunity level is reached.
Also on Thursday, OHA reported that of the 113,909 total cases in the state since reporting began, approximately 1.3% ended in death. Additionally, the Hispanic community continues to be impacted disproportionately, making up just 13% of the state’s population but 37% of the cases where ethnicity is known.
More than 20 Oregon counties, including Linn and Benton, remain on the extreme risk list, indicating that the virus is widespread in the community and strict social distancing and other regulations must remain in place.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 230,337 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the nation's cumulative total of infections to more than 19.8 million. The CDC also reported 3,764 fatalities, bringing the national death toll to 344,963.