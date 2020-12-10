Linn, Benton add 88 COVID-19 cases

On Thursday, OHA updated its guidance for quarantine following a shift in federal guidance. Citing the reluctance of U.S. residents to quarantine for a full 14 days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced its quarantine recommendation.

Following suit, OHA said on Wednesday that if an individual is less than 6 feet away from an infected person for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period, they should quarantine for 14 days.

“A 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others,” OHA said in a statement.

If an individual shows no symptoms after 10 days, they may consider ending their quarantine. They may also consider ending quarantine if they show no symptoms after seven days and have received a negative test less than 48 hours prior to ending quarantine.

“If they choose to shorten their quarantine period,” OHA said, “there is a small chance they may spread the disease to others post-quarantine so it is critical that they continue monitoring their symptoms for 14 days.”