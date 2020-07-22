Linn, Benton add 9 COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 cases in Oregon are up 26% over last week, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday on the back of new restrictions put in place by Gov. Brown in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, the department reported 264 new cases statewide, including three in Benton County and six in Linn County. The new cases bring the state's overall total to 15,393.

An increase in testing has incorrectly been identified on community social media pages as the sole reason case counts continue to rise. The state's positive rate — which takes into account an increase in testing — has risen again from 6.2% to 6.6%. That means a larger percentage of people are contracting the virus then they were previously.

Sporadic cases, State Medical Director Dean Sidelinger said, have increased, meaning the virus is being spread in the community without an identified source.

Deaths were also up from last week, going from 22 to 25 for a total of 271 since OHA began tracking data at the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations have also increased but remain below the levels seen in March.