Linn & Benton fall election summary

Ballots for the fall election are headed to the Post Office on Oct. 13, which means voters in Linn and Benton counties will be seeing theirs delivered in the following days. There are several ballot measures on both sides of the river, as well as a few races for elected positions.

There have also been moves in the voter rolls, with both parties losing voters in Linn County since the last general election. (Benton County summary here...)

In Linn County, there are three ballot measures, two of which only apply to specific voters that fall within the districts in question.

There is a question of whether Mill City should allow the sale and production of cannabis within city limits. Doing so would allow the city to collect tax revenue of 3% on all marijuana sales in town. Only voters within Mill City will have that question on their ballots.

The same goes for property owners who overlap with the Stayton Rural Fire Protection District, which is asking voters to decide on a property tax rate of about 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to fund fire services. The district serves areas of Linn County that includes Lyons, so only applicable voters will get to vote on it.