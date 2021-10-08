Linn & Benton fall election summary

Ballots for the fall election are headed to the Post Office on Oct. 13, which means voters in Linn and Benton counties will be seeing theirs delivered in the following days. There are several ballot measures on both sides of the river, as well as a few races for elected positions.
There have also been moves in the voter rolls, with both parties losing voters in Linn County since the last general election. (Benton County summary here...)
In Linn County, there are three ballot measures, two of which only apply to specific voters that fall within the districts in question.
There is a question of whether Mill City should allow the sale and production of cannabis within city limits. Doing so would allow the city to collect tax revenue of 3% on all marijuana sales in town. Only voters within Mill City will have that question on their ballots.
The same goes for property owners who overlap with the Stayton Rural Fire Protection District, which is asking voters to decide on a property tax rate of about 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value to fund fire services. The district serves areas of Linn County that includes Lyons, so only applicable voters will get to vote on it.
The big deal for Linn County is the property tax increase to the four-year law enforcement levy, which funds the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney’s Office. Since the last renewal, voters have paid $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed value. The question on the ballot asks voters to increase that property tax by 15 cents, so the new four-year levy amount would be $2.98 per $1,000.
Voters shot down a measure last year that would have increased the rate to $3.08, after Linn County Commissioners wanted to affirm a commitment to local law enforcement during nationwide calls to defund the police broke out last summer – though, no such effort was before voters or approved by local governments at that time. Many voters thought, however, that the levy rate would stack for a year, rather than renew at that rate after the previous levy expired.
Linn County voter rolls picked up a bit since last fall, though both parties say dips in their numbers and data shows that more eligible voters flocked to the non-affiliated category. Last fall, there 93,908 eligible voters, compared to a total of 95,471 so far this year. That number is subject to change, however, since the deadline to register is Oct. 12.
There were 22,817 registered Democrats in Linn County last fall, compared to 22,424 this year. Republican voter rolls dropped to 32,696 from 33,337 last year. The share of non-affiliated voters increased from 31,300 to 33,459.
While the deadline to register is Oct. 12, those who are currently registered and simply need to update their address can do so up until Election Day, which is Nov. 2.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.