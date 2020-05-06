Linn, Benton gear up for election

The May 19 primary will be the 134th election for Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller, who has served in that capacity since 1986 and was elections supervisor for three years before that.
Clerk James Morales has been in charge of elections in Benton County since 1998 and for several years before that in New Mexico.
Not much shakes the two veteran public servants, who thought they had seen it all in terms of election issues or miscues.
That was until January, when the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the entire world.
Now, both men and their staffs have had to map out plans to make sure the primary election runs smoothly. And perhaps most importantly, how they will get their jobs done in the event they or their staff members come down with the coronavirus and can’t work on May 19.
Thousands of ballots still need to be counted and winners and losers certified.
Both men said their jobs will be much easier if voters take advantage of mailing the postage-free ballots early, so there are fewer last-minute ballots placed in drop boxes to count on election night.
“Every mailbox is a drop box,” Morales said.
Druckenmiller said this election is “completely different” than any other in his long career. The office is open to the public, but people are encouraged to do as much business as possible by phone or online.
“We have had to implement some protocols to reduce the chances that some or all of us will come down with the virus and be sick at the same time,” Druckenmiller said.
Deputy Clerk Marcie Richey has been working from home.
“So if I get sick, she can come in and run the election,” Druckenmiller said.
Druckenmiller said he has “kept two employees in isolation, working out of our back rooms and trying to not have contact with anyone else in our office.”
Druckenmiller called the process “a really interesting challenge.”
And it comes when a record 92,000 ballots were mailed out. There were 84,445 ballots mailed in 2018 and 68,187 in the 2016 primary.
Druckenmiller attributes the increase to a growing population and the success of Oregon’s "motor voter" registration process approved by voters four years ago. Residents can register to vote when they get or renew Oregon driver’s licenses.
“It is extremely important that ballots get mailed back early,” Druckenmiller said. “Postmarks do not count in Oregon, so we encourage people to get their ballots in the mail a week before the May 19 deadline.”
Several drop boxes are inside government buildings, and hours of operation are limited.
“While all the drop box locations will be open on at least Election Day, many will have contracted hours for this election, so mailing the ballot may prove to be more convenient,” Druckenmiller said.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has added a drop box at its Lebanon substation, Druckenmiller said.
“We have received so much help,” Druckenmiller said. “I love this county. We have received incredible help from our IT department and the Sheriff’s Office, as well as General Services and the Health Department."
Druckenmiller praised his staff for showing “tremendous commitment to our residents.”
Benton County also saw an increase in eligible voters, even though thousands of Oregon State University students aren’t on campus due to the pandemic. Benton County mailed 58,423 ballots for this primary, compared to 52,519 in the 2016 primary.
“Our office is closed to the public,” Morales said. “We are completing wedding applications by appointment and handling other business by phone and online.”
Morales said his office will be open on Election Day.
“We have security in place at our courthouse, so we will have people at the entrances acting as ‘will call’ for people who need to pick up a ballot,” Morales said.
Morales said he has reduced staff to allow for social distancing of workers and all have face masks, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.
“We are doing everything we can to wipe down surfaces regularly and to diminish the possibility of airborne issues,” Morales said. “We have definitely had to make adjustments to the way we do business.”
Like Druckenmiller, Morales said the fact that this election’s ballots are postage-free should make it extremely easy for mid-valley residents to vote.
“There is no reason to not get those ballots in the mail, and we encourage people to vote early,” Morales said. “Due to the heavy number of ballots, postal delivery might be slowed up.”
