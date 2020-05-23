Linn, Benton government meetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here is a look at Linn and Benton local government meetings planned for the coming days. Please note that all sessions will be conducted remotely because of the coronavirus:

Tuesday

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session and meeting via teleconference at 9 a.m. The public can follow the proceedings online on Facebook at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov, on GoToMeeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/651289773 or on the telephone by dialing 646-749-3122 and entering access code 651-289-773. The agenda will include a discussion of how COVID-19 may affect state and local budgets. On hand will be state Sen. Sara Gelser and state Rep. Dan Rayfield. Commissioners also will hold a policy discussion regarding the Corvallis/Benton County emergency operations center.

Wednesday

The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. To participate online go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm. You can listen in on your phone by calling 1-646-749-3129 and using the access code 491 -970-829. On the agenda are amendments to the transient lodging tax, transit funding and the Albany-Millersburg storm water intergovernmental agreement.

Persons wishing to address the council should submit their comments in advance to citvclerk@citvofalbanv.net. Please limit comments to one page and include your name and address. Emails received before 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be included in the record.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116.

