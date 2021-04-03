Linn, Benton government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings scheduled for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon. To monitor the meeting go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc or call 1-669-224-3412 and use the access code 145-989-837. On the agenda are Community Development Block Grant plans for 2021, a property acquisition discussion and an evaluation of the economic opportunity grant program.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Cable Channel 21 and is also available at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6902182457905213709. On the agenda is a discussion of current and future city policies on illegal camping.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. Residents can participate by watching a live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the city’s Main Street plan.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To monitor the session go to the live stream at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov, use this link https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/493325453; or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 493-325-453#. Commissioners will discuss budget amendments and name the county building at 4500 SW Research Way. Also, public hearings will be held on code amendments relating to elections and animal control.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. The county’s emergency preparedness team will be recognized. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
Wednesday
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/landmarks or call 1-408- 650-3123 and use the access code 368-235-021. On the agenda is a public hearing on an application to install rooftop solar panels to property at 208 6th Avenue SE.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/938473170117750286. Commissioners will hold public hearings on an animal hospital proposal and code amendments involving the Land Development Hearings Board.
• The Albany Public Safety Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To monitor the meeting go to Microsoft Team Meetings. On the agenda are officer elections and reports from fire and the police.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely in a 4 p.m. work session. To monitor the meeting go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/938473170117750286. On the agenda are discussions of parks system development charges (SDCs) and other parks development issues.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.