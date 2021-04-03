Linn, Benton government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings scheduled for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon. To monitor the meeting go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc or call 1-669-224-3412 and use the access code 145-989-837. On the agenda are Community Development Block Grant plans for 2021, a property acquisition discussion and an evaluation of the economic opportunity grant program.

• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Cable Channel 21 and is also available at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6902182457905213709. On the agenda is a discussion of current and future city policies on illegal camping.

• The Philomath Planning Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. Residents can participate by watching a live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the city’s Main Street plan.

Tuesday