Linn-Benton has 5 of 76 new COVID-19 cases in state

Linn and Benton counties now have five more cases of COVID-19, and the state has lost another life to the disease, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Those five local cases are part of 76 new positive tests in the state, said the OHA on Saturday. The cases in Oregon now total 2,253.

The state's 87th death from COVID-19 was a 59-year-old man with underlying medical conditions in Lane County. The OHA said he tested positive on April 14 and died Thursday at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.

For up-to-date information on the novel coronavirus from the state, visit healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

