Linn, Benton have 162 new COVID cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon on Wednesday.
The state's coronavirus death toll now stands at 3,221.
The OHA's daily report also included 2,827 new confirmed and presumptive COVID cases across the state, bringing Oregon's pandemic total to 279,086.
The OHA also announced on Wednesday that Linn County had 141 new cases of COVID-19 and Benton County had 21.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 1,178 on Wednesday, which is 16 more than Tuesday. There were 358 COVID patients in intensive care unit beds, up 36 patients from Tuesday.
There state had 52 adult ICU beds available out of 680 total (8% availability), and 326 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,314 (also 8% availability).
Nearly 10,900 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state immunization registry, the OHA announced. A total of 2,634,870 individuals have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 2,407,200 people have completed a series.
OHA's COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows continued increases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 16,252 new cases of COVID during the week of Aug. 23 through 29, representing a 10% increase over the previous week and the eighth consecutive week of increases.
There were 1,000 new COVID hospitalizations, up from 601 last week, also marking the eighth consecutive week of increases.
The state also had its highest weekly death toll since last January. There were 119 reported COVID-related deaths, up from 87 reported the previous week.
The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests increased to 12.4% for the week of Aug. 22 through Aug. 28. There were 160,605 total tests for COVID-19 during the seven-day span.
The term "presumptive case" refers to people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 3.5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.