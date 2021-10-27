Linn-Benton hospital beds are 98% full

No new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the Linn-Benton region on Wednesday, Oct. 27, but hospitalizations are pushing to capacity limits.
Linn County added 86 coronavirus cases for a total of 13,198. Benton County had 25 new cases, bringing its total to 5,624. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 132 in Linn County and 31 in Benton County.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, making the state’s total 4,334. OHA said there were 1,360 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 362,561 so far.
Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday there are 554 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 126 occupying intensive care unit beds, and 68 patients on ventilators. There are 45 available adult ICU beds in the state – a 7% availability. There are 247 available adult non-ICU beds, which is a 6% availability.
Linn-Benton regional hospital capacity is among the most strained in the state. The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has two (2%) adult ICU beds available and 12 (2%) adult non-ICU beds available.
Vaccinations: OHA reported that 20,275 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 2.8 million people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 2.58 million people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
National: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 76,944 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 45.5 million. There were 1,612 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 737,990. Cases and deaths are trending downward.
OHA updates COVID-19 dashboard
The updated dashboard will now focus on three important metrics:
• The percentage of people who have initiated vaccination and have received at least one dose of any coronavirus vaccine.
• The percentage of people who have completed their primary series, or have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
• The percentage of people who have received an extra dose beyond their primary series of any coronavirus vaccine.
Third and booster doses are reported together, along with any extra dose beyond the primary series of any coronavirus vaccine consistent with guidelines and recommendations for mixing and matching additional doses beyond primary series.
The statewide, age and race and ethnicity tabs will all be updated by demographic or county for each of those metrics as well.
