Linn-Benton hospital beds are 98% full

No new COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the Linn-Benton region on Wednesday, Oct. 27, but hospitalizations are pushing to capacity limits.

Linn County added 86 coronavirus cases for a total of 13,198. Benton County had 25 new cases, bringing its total to 5,624. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 132 in Linn County and 31 in Benton County.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, making the state’s total 4,334. OHA said there were 1,360 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 362,561 so far.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday there are 554 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 126 occupying intensive care unit beds, and 68 patients on ventilators. There are 45 available adult ICU beds in the state – a 7% availability. There are 247 available adult non-ICU beds, which is a 6% availability.

Linn-Benton regional hospital capacity is among the most strained in the state. The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has two (2%) adult ICU beds available and 12 (2%) adult non-ICU beds available.