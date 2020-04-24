Linn, Benton local government meetings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here is a lookl at local government meetings in the next week or so. Please note that most of the sessions are being conducted remotely with no public participation because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session and meeting via videoconference at 9 a.m. The public can participate online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/553005525 or http://facebook.com/BentonCoGo or by phone at 872-240-3212 (access code 553005525#). The agenda will include updates from the Cascades West Council of Governments, Bureau of Land Management, Siuslaw National Forest, Benton County Health Department and Emergency Operations Center as well as discussion of an emergency ordinance regarding vehicle camping.

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW, Albany. The agenda will include a resolution amending the county’s COVID-19 leave policy, contracts for several bridge projects, a sealed bid opening and discussion of strategy for reopening the economy with local business leaders. Space in the meeting room will be limited to maintain social distancing. The public can listen to the meeting by phone by calling 541-704-3002 and using access code 8442.

Wednesday