Linn, Benton local government meetings

Here is a lookl at local government meetings in the next week or so. Please note that most of the sessions are being conducted remotely with no public participation because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session and meeting via videoconference at 9 a.m. The public can participate online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/553005525 or http://facebook.com/BentonCoGo or by phone at 872-240-3212 (access code 553005525#). The agenda will include updates from the Cascades West Council of Governments, Bureau of Land Management, Siuslaw National Forest, Benton County Health Department and Emergency Operations Center as well as discussion of an emergency ordinance regarding vehicle camping.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 Fourth Ave. SW, Albany. The agenda will include a resolution amending the county’s COVID-19 leave policy, contracts for several bridge projects, a sealed bid opening and discussion of strategy for reopening the economy with local business leaders. Space in the meeting room will be limited to maintain social distancing. The public can listen to the meeting by phone by calling 541-704-3002 and using access code 8442.
Wednesday
• The Philomath City Budget Committee meets via Zoom conference at 6 p.m. to hold a public hearing on the possible use of state revenue sharing funds and the Public Works budget. Please see the city website for information on how to log into the meeting. Those wanting to comment on the budget can do so by mailing comments to PO Box 400, Philomath, OR 97370 three to four days before the meeting, submit written comments by email to ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov or to the City Hall parking log drop box by noon the day of the meeting. Those wishing to testify should email ruth.post@philomathoregon.gov or call 541-929-6148 by no later than 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Thursday
• The city of Corvallis will host its weekly noon coronavirus briefing. On hand will be City Manager Mark Shepard, city department directors and Benton County Health Department officials. The briefing will be conducted remotely. See the city website for a link to the webinar.
• The Corvallis Budget Commission and the city’s Urban Renewal District Budget Commission meet remotely at 6 p.m. in an orientation session for both panels. The 2020-21 city budget and urban renewal budgets will be presented to the commissions May 5. See the city website for a link to the webinar.
