LINN, BENTON .LOCAL GOVERNMENT MEETINGS

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany Planning Commission meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709. On the agenda is a public hearing on an appeal regarding a proposed 24-unit apartment complex on Alco Street.
Wednesday
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/landmarks or call 1-408- 650-3123 and use the access code 368-235-021. No public hearings are schedule. The agenda includes updates from staff.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2942395779672710667. On the agenda is a public hearing on an annexation and zone change for property at 2025 SW 45th St.
