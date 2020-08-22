Linn, Benton local government meetings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is a look at local government meetings taking place in the next few days:

Monday

• The ad hoc committee of the Corvallis City Council discussing restructuring of the city’s advisory boards and commissions meets remotely at 3 p.m. to continue its discussions. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9194963264449647883.

Tuesday

• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/hrc or call 1-669-224-3318 and use the access code 283 580 261. On the agenda are updates on recent racial incidents, a presentation on Albany Black Lives Matter by Councilor Alex Johnson II and a discussion of the commission’s Sept. 23 presentation before the City Council.

• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets at remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/bpac or call 1-408-650-3123 with the access code 658-995-069. On the agenda are a grant update on safe rides for schools and a bike share discussion.