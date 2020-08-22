Linn, Benton local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings taking place in the next few days:
Monday
• The ad hoc committee of the Corvallis City Council discussing restructuring of the city’s advisory boards and commissions meets remotely at 3 p.m. to continue its discussions. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9194963264449647883.
Tuesday
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/hrc or call 1-669-224-3318 and use the access code 283 580 261. On the agenda are updates on recent racial incidents, a presentation on Albany Black Lives Matter by Councilor Alex Johnson II and a discussion of the commission’s Sept. 23 presentation before the City Council.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets at remotely at 7 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/bpac or call 1-408-650-3123 with the access code 658-995-069. On the agenda are a grant update on safe rides for schools and a bike share discussion.
• The Albany Public Library Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. to discuss meeting room policies and fees. To participate go to Microsoft team meetings or call 1-971-319-5185 with the conference ID 485 789 23#.
Wednesday
• The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity (HOPE) Advisory Board meets remotely at 4 p.m. Wednesday. To participate go to https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646 with a meeting ID 919 2938 3646 or call 1-253-215-8782 with the same meeting ID. On the agenda is a presentation on model systems of housing services and care coordination.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 7:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. The council will hold public hearings on comprehensive plan and development code amendments.
