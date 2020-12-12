Linn, Benton local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting at 5:15 p.m. to receive a presentation on non-conforming situations. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709.

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/628385469 or call 1-571-317-3112 and use the access code 628-385-469#. The meeting also will be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. On the agenda are public hearings on school boundary changes in Philomath and Corvallis and renewal of the landfill franchise with Republic Services. Commissioners also will discuss coronavirus testing strategy and capital improvement projects.