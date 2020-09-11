Linn, Benton local government meetings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets remotely at 10 a.m. to discuss Oregon Department of Transportation projects and a request to remove the stop sign at Ninth and Broadway. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/tsc or call 1-872-240-3212 and use the access code 511-708-781.

Tuesday

The Benton County Board of Commissioners will conduct a virtual work session and meeting starting at 9 a.m. The public can observe online by going to http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/798422253. Members of the public can also listen in by phone by dialing (872) 240-3212 and entering access code 798-422-253 #. No agenda information was available at press time.

Wednesday