Linn, Benton local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings planned for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets remotely at 10 a.m. to discuss Oregon Department of Transportation projects and a request to remove the stop sign at Ninth and Broadway. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/tsc or call 1-872-240-3212 and use the access code 511-708-781.
Tuesday
The Benton County Board of Commissioners will conduct a virtual work session and meeting starting at 9 a.m. The public can observe online by going to http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov or https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/798422253. Members of the public can also listen in by phone by dialing (872) 240-3212 and entering access code 798-422-253 #. No agenda information was available at press time.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Land Development Hearings Board meets remotely at 5:30 p.m. and will hold a public hearing on an application seeking to approval to modify city standards for the doors and windows at Garfield Elementary School. To participate go to y pre-register using this link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1213534690992737803.
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/cara or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 233-589-909. The board will hear a historic renovation funding request for approximately $105,000 in interest-rate buy downs from Scott Lepman for his “Opera House” project and receive updates on the St. Francis and waterfront projects.
Immediately after the CARA meeting the Albany Revitalization Agency will convene and discuss Lepman’s funding request.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116.
