Linn , Benton local meetings

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners will hear reports from the Cascades West Council of Governments, the Juvenile Department and the Fair/Expo Center and also act on two resolutions on transportation funding.

Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.

• At 1 p.m. the Benton County Board of Commissioners will convene a remote meeting with city managers from Adair Village, Albany, Corvallis, Monroe and Philomath. To monitor the discussion go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/259923701 or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 259 923 701#. Topics to be discussed include equity, diversity and inclusion; the Benton County levy renewal campaign; an update on county criminal justice facilities planning; water infrastructure; homelessness; and the coronavirus.

• The Albany Public Library Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To monitor the meeting go to Microsoft Team Meetings or call 1-971-319-5185 and use the meeting ID 841 382 485#. On the agenda is a report on adult services.