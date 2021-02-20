Linn , Benton local meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings in the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets remotely at noon. To monitor the meeting go to https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/cdc or call 1-669-224-3412 and use the access code 145-989-837. On the agenda are discussions of emergency rent relief limits and 2021 application evaluations.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at 4 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/ccm or call 1-646-749-3129 and use the access code 491-970-829. On the agenda are a discussion of the city services utility fee and the awarding of bids for the 24th Avenue rehabilitation and the Vine Water Treatment Plant improvements.
• The Albany City Council and the Albany Planning Commission meet jointly at 5:15 p.m. in a remote session on expanding housing options. To monitor the session https://www.gotomeet.me/CommunityDevelopmentCityofAlbany/pc or call 1-571-317-3122 and use the access code 498-239-709.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To monitor the session go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/870290989 or call 1-872-240-3212 and use the access code 870-290-989#. The meeting also will be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/BentonCoGov. Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the fair board’s recommendation on animal control and discuss local option levy survey results.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners will hear reports from the Cascades West Council of Governments, the Juvenile Department and the Fair/Expo Center and also act on two resolutions on transportation funding.
Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
• At 1 p.m. the Benton County Board of Commissioners will convene a remote meeting with city managers from Adair Village, Albany, Corvallis, Monroe and Philomath. To monitor the discussion go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/259923701 or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 259 923 701#. Topics to be discussed include equity, diversity and inclusion; the Benton County levy renewal campaign; an update on county criminal justice facilities planning; water infrastructure; homelessness; and the coronavirus.
• The Albany Public Library Board meets remotely at 5:15 p.m. To monitor the meeting go to Microsoft Team Meetings or call 1-971-319-5185 and use the meeting ID 841 382 485#. On the agenda is a report on adult services.
• The Albany Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission meets remotely at 7 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/bpac or call 1-408-650-3123 and use the access code 995-057-485. On the agenda is a discussion of the Madison Street bicycle boulevard.
Wednesday
• The Albany Audit Committee meets remotely at 2 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/audit-committee or call 1-646-749-3122 and use the access code 309-678-509. On the agenda are presentation of the 2019-20 auditor’s report and an audit of the transient lodging tax.
• The Benton County Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) meets remotely at 4 p.m. To monitor the meeting go to https://cscteam.zoom.us/j/91929383646 or call 1-253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID 919 2938 3646. On the agenda is a discussion of the first draft of policy recommendations stemming from the group’s public outreach and data gathering.
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets remotely at 4 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4914910847703472141. On the agenda are updates to bills or priority topics of committee members.
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a remote 7 p.m. discussion of barriers to housing for people of color. To monitor the session go to www.zoom.us/join and use the Webinar ID 835 0385 4060. The event, co-sponsored by the Corvallis-Albany Branch of the NAACP, will include presentations from Tabitha Ciulla of Benton Habitat for Humanity, Aaron Harris of the Corvallis Planning Division and Joan Reukauf of the Corvallis Willamette Community Bank.
