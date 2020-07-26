Linn-Benton police, first responders host job fair geared toward recruiting more women

Mid-valley law enforcement and first response agencies are looking to hire more women as police officers, firefighters and for other positions
“Statistically, women make up less than 10% of police around the country,” said Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden.
Harnden, along with representatives from the Albany Fire Department, the Lebanon and Corvallis police departments as well as the Linn and Benton county sheriff’s offices, held a job fair Saturday afternoon geared toward recruiting women. Each agency set up tables in the Albany Police Headquarters front parking lot to provide information on what they're looking for in a candidate.
“Women are no-doubt able to do the job,” Harnden said. “It’s much more user-friendly these days than it used to be.”
Of their sworn officers as of Saturday, roughly 13% in Albany, 16% in Corvallis and 7% in Lebanon identify as women or female. The same is true of 7% of Linn County and 17% of Benton County patrol deputies or corrections officers. At Albany Fire, only 5 out of 91 firefighters are women.
In recent months, nationwide civil rights protests have sometimes called for the defunding of police departments and the increased use of non-officers — such as social workers — to handle non-violent offenses. Hiring more women in general could be helpful, Harnden said, because from her experience women tend to have higher levels of emotional intelligence and are less likely to use force on offenders.
“The message and the social justice issues are important,” she said. “Hiring candidates that believe in a high degree of empathy (is important) … not just a ‘kick butt and take names’ approach.”
Sandy Roberts, spokeswoman of Albany Fire, said she wishes more young girls are taught that they can do the tough jobs, too. The Linn County Young Women's Fire Academy, which was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the ways she said the community has been helping to change that.
In the headquarters' back parking lot, Albany Sgt. Juston Alexander and Officer Gina Bell led demonstrations of the Oregon Physical Abilities Test. Any Oregon police or corrections officer candidate must undergo the ORPAT to be qualified for a job, and the physical demands are the same, no matter the applicant’s gender.
“We all do the same job,” Alexander said, “so we’re all expected to meet the same standards.”
Mid-valley police departments and Albany Fire all have many women in administrative or clerical positions, but are lacking in the more dangerous, physically demanding jobs like officers, deputies, corrections officers, firefighters and EMTs.
Furthermore, there are certain jobs men simply aren’t allowed to do as officers or deputies, said Linn County Deputy Beckie McBride. Those include pat-downs and strip searches performed on female offenders and inmates.
“Women just bring a very good balance to law enforcement,” said Lebanon Police Captain Kimberly Hyde. In her experience, she added, they are especially helpful in handling special crimes like those of a sexual nature or crimes against children and women.
Benton County Deputy Jessica Goodwin-Strom said that throughout her education and career so far, her identity as a woman has helped her relate better to the people around her. She hopes to see more women join local police forces to help do some good.
“I like to help people,” she said, “and I feel like in my job I can.”
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
