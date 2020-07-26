Linn-Benton police, first responders host job fair geared toward recruiting more women

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mid-valley law enforcement and first response agencies are looking to hire more women as police officers, firefighters and for other positions

“Statistically, women make up less than 10% of police around the country,” said Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden.

Harnden, along with representatives from the Albany Fire Department, the Lebanon and Corvallis police departments as well as the Linn and Benton county sheriff’s offices, held a job fair Saturday afternoon geared toward recruiting women. Each agency set up tables in the Albany Police Headquarters front parking lot to provide information on what they're looking for in a candidate.

“Women are no-doubt able to do the job,” Harnden said. “It’s much more user-friendly these days than it used to be.”

Of their sworn officers as of Saturday, roughly 13% in Albany, 16% in Corvallis and 7% in Lebanon identify as women or female. The same is true of 7% of Linn County and 17% of Benton County patrol deputies or corrections officers. At Albany Fire, only 5 out of 91 firefighters are women.