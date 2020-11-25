Linn, Benton record 27 new COVID-19 cases

Benton County added 10 cases and Linn County added 17, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday, and Gov. Kate Brown announced that both Linn and Benton were among 21 counties in Oregon at "extreme risk" of uncontrolled spread of the virus.
Statewide, Oregon reported 1,189 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total since the start of the pandemic to 68,503. OHA reported 20 new deaths on Wednesday, with the fatalities ranging in age from 27 to 98.
New confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 jumped 34% statewide over the previous week, according to the latest data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday.
Between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22, Oregon recorded 8,687 cases, surpassing the record high of 6,491 cases the week before.
The state's positivity rate was recorded at 7.2%, marking the first full week under the new reporting method.
Previously, OHA reported persons tested, with those who were positive being excluded from the count for 90 days following their initial test. Those who tested negative, OHA said, were excluded from the count entirely unless they later tested positive.
Now, all lab reports received by OHA will be used to calculate test positivity.
"This change," OHA said in its weekly report on Wednesday, "was prompted by changes in testing patterns. Earlier in the year, relatively few people were being tested multiple times and their repeated results exerted a significant effect on test positivity."
Wednesday's report from OHA also noted that hospitalizations were up from the week before by 26%.
In Region Two, comprised of Linn, Benton, Yamhill, Lincoln, Polk and Marion counties, there are currently 52 of the total 127 staffed ICU beds available. Of the 795 staffed non-ICU beds, 150 are unoccupied.
Linn County also saw a new outbreak reported at Timberwood Court Memory Care. Three cases were reported, beginning on Nov. 18. Regency Albany, which last reported a case on Oct. 13, remained on the active outbreak list with six cumulative cases, as did Bridgecreek Memory Care Community with a cumulative 37 cases, the last reported on Nov. 29. The Mennonite Nursing Home outbreak also remained active with nine cumulative cases, the last reported on Oct. 14.
The Target Distribution Center in Albany is still considered an active outbreak, reporting 20 cumulative cases, the first reported on Sept. 14 and the latest on Nov. 14. The Lebanon Lowe's Distribution Center listed 14 cumulative cases, the last reported on Nov. 9, while Costco in Albany also remained on the list with five cumulative cases, the last reported on Nov. 6.
Miller Timber in Philomath also reported five cumulative cases, the last reported on Nov. 3, and Oregon Freeze Dry's outbreak remains active with five cumulative cases, the last reported on Nov. 3 as well.
The outbreak that closed Alsea School in Benton County last week is still considered active, although there has still been just one case there. Riverview School in Lebanon reported one case as well while Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home reported two cases among staff and/or volunteers.
