Linn, Benton report new COVID-19 cases

Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll continues to mount, with two more fatalities announced on Monday by the Oregon Health Authority, bringing the official total to 29.

The latest OHA information did not include the third death from the disease at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, which happened on Friday and was announced on Saturday in a post on the facility’s Facebook page.

One of the two fatalities reported by the OHA was a 93-year-old Washington County man who died on Saturday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, while the other was a 70-year-old Marion County woman who died at her home on Thursday. Both had underlying health conditions, according to the state agency.

OHA announced 64 new cases on Monday, including two in Benton County and one in Linn. Benton County has now had 21 people test positive for COVID-19 and one death from the disease, while Linn County has had 44 cases and three deaths.

Statewide, 1,132 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began.