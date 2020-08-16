Linn, Benton see surge of summer COVID-19 cases, but few deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State statistics show that the number of COVID-19 cases is surging in Linn and Benton counties — and especially so in Linn County — but the area’s official death toll hasn’t climbed much during the summer.

Linn County’s COVID-19 caseload jumped by 110 cases or roughly 49 percent in the last three weeks, according to data released by the Oregon Health Authority on Sunday.

In the same time span, Benton County saw an increase of 52 cases or approximately 39 percent.

The last official death for the area, however, came on July 5 in Linn County. Benton County’s most recent COVID-19 death, its sixth, occurred on June 28, OHA data indicates.

While Linn County officially recorded another death on Tuesday, its 11th, that happened back on June 10, according to a news release from the OHA.

Regardless, since mid-May, Linn and Benton counties only have three combined deaths from the pandemic.

Linn County now has 333 instances of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. That figure increased by 52 instances in the last week alone.

Benton County had an additional 17 cases in the past week, and now has 186 cases of COVID-19, according to Sunday COVID-19 data.