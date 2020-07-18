Linn-Benton sees 7 new COVID-19 cases; state authority says Benton not meeting standards

Benton County has fallen below state standards for the phased reopening strategy, according to an Friday announcement by the Oregon Health Authority State for phased reopening.
The announcement came hours before the OHA announced its daily COVID-19 case counts — Benton County's rose by four while Linn County's rose by three as of midnight Saturday. Benton has 128 cases and 6 deaths. Linn has 196 cases and 10 deaths.Those numbers aren't necessarily outside of the norm for the mid-valley, but Benton County hasn't met certain criteria that would merit being in Phase 2:
• There's been a 3.5% increase (the state's preference is no increase) of positive tests in the last 7 days
• There's been a 29% increase (the state's preference is less than a 5% increase) of new cases in the last 7 days
• The county has only been able to only contact trace 94% of new cases (the state's preference is 95%) within 24 hours.
• The county has only traced 17% of new cases (the state's preferred threshold is 70%) to an existing case
Although the county remains in Phase 2, the OHA said, Gov. Kate Brown may add the county to her "watch list."
"Counties on the watch list will be monitored by OHA and local public health authorities over the coming weeks and could see business closures or additional public health requirements," OHA said in its announcement.
The state authority added that half of the positive COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks have involved individuals between 20- and 30-years-old. It has been difficult for the county to contact trace all of these new cases, which could pose a threat to emergency response if there were to be another surge in cases.
Statewide, according to the OHA, three more deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday, bringing Oregon's death toll to 257. The case count increased by 353, making the state total 14,149.
The deceased were a 78-year-old man in Marion County, a 60-year-old man in Wallowa County and an 81-year-old man in Lincoln County. All three men died in their residences. The Wallowa and Lincoln individuals had underlying conditions. The Marion case still is being reviewed.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
