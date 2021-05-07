Linn, Benton set events for Historic Preservation Month

The game is called Spectres of Benton County Past and will include ghost story activities connected to six historic resources in the county. For each of the next two Saturdays, a new episode of the game will be released. The players are you, your relatives, housemates and friends. You will have one week to investigate the resources and find the clues to that week’s mysteries. You will be able to physically visit the resources, or you can play entirely through virtual interaction. On May 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the grand finale will be played in an entirely virtual event.