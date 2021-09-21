Linn Co. Sheriff Jim Yon won't seek reelection next year

“I selected Michelle Duncan to be undersheriff because she is the most qualified to lead this office,” Yon said in the release. “She will be a fantastic leader and a great example for others.”

The news also comes just 24 hours after Deputy Jon Raymond announced his candidacy for sheriff.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue to serve Linn County in this capacity,” Raymond stated in a Monday press release. “I’ve had several people ask me to run for sheriff over the years, but recently those conversations have led me to decide to take a serious look at the opportunity.”

The press release by the county does not specify whether Yon will retire early from his term or not, and the sheriff himself declined to provide a specific answer at this time, saying that his primary focus was getting the five-year law enforcement levy passed in Linn County.

The sheriff's office is primarily funded through a levy of $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That levy is up for renewal this year, with a 15-cent increase to the rate of $2.98 per $1,000.

When asked in a follow-up interview if he would stay in the role of sheriff until next November, Yon responded, “I can’t say that.”