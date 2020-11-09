Linn County adds 17, Benton 8 to state's COVID-19 case total

Linn County added 17 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and Benton County eight as the Oregon Health Authority announced 723 new cases in the state Monday.
The state reported four more deaths for a total of 734 attributed to the disease. Oregon’s COVID-19 case total is now 51,155.
Linn County has had a total of 1,003 cases and 17 deaths attributed to the virus, and Benton County has had 524 cases and six deaths. Linn’s cumulative positive test rate is 4.26%, and Benton’s is 2.57%. The state’s cumulative positive rate is 5.61%.
Monday marks the fifth straight day with a new case total in the state above 750. A record-high 988 were reported Saturday, and 874, the second-highest total so far, were announced Sunday.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, Monday’s reported cases were in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (68), Clatsop (2), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Crook (2), Deschutes (25), Douglas (21), Grant (4), Jackson (41), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (10), Lane (36), Malheur (7), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (204), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (13), Wasco (1), Washington (119), and Yamhill (18).
The four reported deaths were an 84-year-old Lane County man, a 79-year-old Lane County woman, an 86-year-old Marion County woman and a 50-year-old Lane County man. All had underlying conditions.
The 20-29 age group continues to lead Oregon in percentage of the state’s positive tests at 22%, followed by 30-39 (18.0%), 40-49 (15.9%) and 50-59 (12.5%). Those age 80 and above have accounted for 375 of the state’s 734 deaths, with the 70-79 age group next at 171 deaths and 60-69 at 117.
As of Monday morning, there were 318 patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 hospitalized in Oregon, and 26 of those were on ventilators.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday morning reported 105,142 new cases of COVID-19 (9,913,553 total) and 490 new deaths (237,037 total) attributed to the disease.
