Linn County adds 3 COVID-19 deaths; state releases data on pediatric cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 849 new and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 135,973.

Additionally, 11 new deaths were reported, adding to the 24 deaths reported on Wednesday, which included three individuals from Linn County.

Three men, ages 61, 71 and 99, were reported to have died from the virus; the presence of underlying conditions was being confirmed. Details surrounding the identity of those who die from COVID-19 are not released by the state.

OHA announced 24 new cases in Benton County on Thursday and 23 new cases in Linn County.

The department's weekly report showed a 4% decrease in cases over the previous week but the highest weekly death total — 195 — to date.

Also on Thursday, OHA released a separate report analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on those under the age of 18.

According to the report, about 13,000, or 11.2%, of Oregon’s COVID-19 cases have been among those under 18.

“There was a dramatic rise in daily COVID-19 pediatric cases in late October and mid-November with cases leveling out somewhat by the end of 2020,” Thursday’s report states.