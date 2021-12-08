Linn County adds 3 COVID-19-related deaths

Three local COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the Oregon Health Authority in the Wednesday, Dec. 8, daily update. Two of the deaths happened in October and one was in late November.

An 81-year-old Linn County man tested positive Aug. 11 and died Oct. 10 at home. A 66-year-old Linn County man tested positive Nov. 19 and died Nov. 29 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. And a 90-year-old Linn County man tested positive Sept. 6 and died Oct. 11 at home. All three had underlying conditions.

Linn County on Wednesday added 42 virus cases for a total of 15,044. Benton County had 15 new cases, bringing its total to 6,260. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 187 in Linn County and 40 in Benton County.

OHA reported 19 new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, making the state’s total 5,138. OHA data showed 861 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 398,262 so far.

Weekly reporting indicated decreasing daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths, but also noted a rise in new case numbers due likely to a rebound from Thanksgiving weekend, which saw a significant reduction in reported tests.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 397 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is eight fewer than Tuesday, and 100 occupying intensive care unit beds, 10 fewer than Tuesday. Forty-nine patients are on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

There are 60 available adult ICU beds in the state, a 9% availability, and 263 available adult non-ICU beds, also a 6% availability. The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has nine (11%) adult ICU beds available and 19 (3%) adult non-ICU beds available. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 27,101 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 2.97 million people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 2.69 million people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 22,436 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 119,895 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 49.3 million. There were 1,780 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 788,903.

