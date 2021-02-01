Linn County adds 30 new COVID-19 cases in past two days, Benton County 18

Linn County had 30 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and Benton County 18 in the Oregon Health Authority report released early Monday.
The 964 cases reported Monday bring the state’s total during the pandemic to 143,373. There was also one COVID-related death, raising the state’s death toll to 1,958.
Linn County has had a cumulative total of 3,335 cases and 50 deaths and Benton County 1,917 cases and 14 cases during the pandemic.
Monday’s report was a two-day cumulative total. There was no report Sunday because the case database was down for file migration maintenance.
Outside Linn and Benton counties, the new Oregon cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (92), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (44), Jefferson (3), Josephine (36), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (105), Lincoln (3), Malheur (2), Marion (137), Morrow (4), Multnomah (178), Polk (32), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (126) and Yamhill (28).
OHA released its weekly monitoring numbers Monday.
Benton County had a positive test rate of 3.9% from Jan. 10-23 and a positive rate of 3.3% for the overlapping two-week period from Jan. 17-30.
During those same periods, Linn County had positive test rates of 4.3% and 4.2%, while the state’s positivity rates were 5.5% and 5.3%.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday morning 1,920 new deaths (439,955 cumulative) attributed to COVID-19 and 112,272 new cases (26,034,975 cumulative) of the disease in the United States.
Among U.S. states and territories, Oregon is 51st, with 14.4 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days. Oregon ranks below all U.S. states besides Hawaii (6.6). Arizona is first at 70.3.
Vaccinations
OHA reported Monday that 14,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state immunization registry. Of the total, 10,208 doses were administered Sunday and 4,485 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 438,299 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 665,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon Monday was 271, five fewer than Sunday. There were 64 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds, one fewer than Sunday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
