Linn County adds 2 more COVID-19 cases; Benton holds steady at 6

Linn County reported two more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 28 since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Friday, while Benton County continued to hold steady at six cases.

Statewide, Oregon recorded 98 new cases for a total of 414. OHA also reported one new death from the respiratory infection, an 82-year-old woman in Marion County who had underlying medical conditions.

There have now been 12 deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon, including one in Linn County.

The Linn County fatality was a man in his 90s who had been living at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, where 15 residents have tested positive for the disease. The infected residents have been receiving treatment in isolation following infection-prevention guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the six cases reported among Benton County residents, two contracted the disease while visiting relatives in Washington, where they have remained while receiving treatment. The other four are people residing in the county, according to local public health officials. No Benton County residents have died from COVID-19 so far.