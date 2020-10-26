Linn County adds seven COVID-19 cases, Benton one

Linn County has seven new cases of COVID-19 and Benton County one, as reported Monday morning by the Oregon Health Authority.

The state has 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease, bringing the total to 42,436. Monday marked the seventh straight day that new positive tests have totaled more than 330.

There were also two new deaths reported, pushing Oregon’s toll to 655. The fatalities were a 61-year-old Douglas County man and a 96-year-old Washington County woman. Both had underlying conditions.

Linn County now has 810 reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths attributed to the disease and Benton County 442 cases and six deaths. Linn’s cumulative positive test rate is 3.98% and Benton’s is 2.40%.

Outside Benton and Linn counties, the new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (41), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Jackson (15), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (37), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (90), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (56) and Yamhill (6).