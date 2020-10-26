Linn County adds seven COVID-19 cases, Benton one

Linn County has seven new cases of COVID-19 and Benton County one, as reported Monday morning by the Oregon Health Authority.
The state has 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease, bringing the total to 42,436. Monday marked the seventh straight day that new positive tests have totaled more than 330.
There were also two new deaths reported, pushing Oregon’s toll to 655. The fatalities were a 61-year-old Douglas County man and a 96-year-old Washington County woman. Both had underlying conditions.
Linn County now has 810 reported cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths attributed to the disease and Benton County 442 cases and six deaths. Linn’s cumulative positive test rate is 3.98% and Benton’s is 2.40%.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, the new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (41), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Jackson (15), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (37), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (90), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (56) and Yamhill (6).
The 20 to 29 age group still leads Oregon with 21.7% of reported cases, followed by 30 to 39 (17.8%), 40 to 49 (15.9%) and 50 to 59 (12.6%). Females have accounted for 51.5% of cases and males 48.1%; the sex of the patients for the remaining 0.4% of cases was not available.
In data recorded through 12:01 a.m. Monday, OHA reports Oregon has a cumulative COVID-19 positivity test rate of 4.86%.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday morning 380 new deaths, for a total of 224,601, and 63,195 new cases, for a total of 8,619,022.
