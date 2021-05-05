Linn County administering small business pandemic grants

Linn County is again offering small businesses grants to help them weather the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that have hampered operations for the past year.
The applications for assistance go live this week, and officials say that qualifying businesses can expect to receive payments within a couple of days.
The program is a continuation of the same one that Linn County oversaw back in December. While the county will be moving back down to the state's high risk designation on Friday, the increase to extreme risk this past week has added further restrictions to local businesses.
Indoor dining is prohibited until Friday, for instance, and even at the high risk level businesses will be forced to adhere to occupancy limits for both indoor and outdoor settings.
It’s these realities that prompted the state to approve $12 million in stimulus money for Oregon businesses last week. That money is then administered by each county.
“The reality of what’s happened is that there’s probably the same … businesses out there … that again find themselves in the situation when they’re at the month’s end and they have no revenue and a lot of payroll and taxes due,” said County Commissioner Roger Nyquist. “Our priority should be getting as much as we can to them as fast as we can.”
Linn County’s share amounts to a little less than $950,000, about $600,000 less than last year’s small business assistance program. The county is coordinating through the local Chambers of Commerce — in Albany and Lebanon — in order to promptly get payments to local businesses.
Officials are aiming to quickly get folks the money they need to stay afloat.
“I’m just trying to work with the board to get these done ASAP,” said Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins. “Because we know people are really in dire need of this … and (want) to make this process as quick and easy as possible.”
Businesses qualify if they can prove that they have remained in operation during the pandemic and plan to reopen or remain open following their grant payments. County officials said that a couple of recipients last year received payments and then went out of business, so they are aiming to avoid that happening with these latest allotments.
The applications also ask for basic things like proof of ownership and bank statements that show some level of business over the past few months.
Once the Chambers of Commerce determine a business is eligible, the application is sent to the Board of Commissioners for verification. Then, with a signature from one of the commissioners, the treasurer is authorized to send out the payments.
Right now, it’s unknown what amount businesses can expect to see. It depends on how many apply and how many rounds of payments the county decides to go out for. In December, 140 businesses took advantage of the program and money was doled out in multiple phases. Hawkins estimated that some businesses received around $10,000 to $13,000 when all three rounds of payments were said and done.
However, there’s less money to go around this time, so last year’s figures might not be indicative of what local businesses can expect this time. If more businesses apply this time, there would be both less money available and more businesses to split it between. At the moment, officials are estimating about $4,000 per business.
One of the businesses that benefitted from the program in December was Randy’s Main Street Coffee in Brownsville. While owner Randy Ginn declined to provide more details, he said that he “was grateful for the donation from the county” and said that the money “was a big help.”
Applications can be found online at the Linn County website by the end of the week, or at a local Chamber of Commerce office.
“Our goal would be (to get payments out) no later than Monday,” said Nyquist. “Applications should go up online by the end of the week.”
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. His can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.