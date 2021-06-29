Linn County approves 2021-22 budget

“In the non-departmental general fund, we’ve got another $25 million coming to us that’s never been there before,” said Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins. “Almost 100% of (Public Health’s) operating budget is based on grants … and they are sitting on money going into next year because the government has given them money through the state.”

Of course, the pandemic also had more indirect effects on the budget. The county parks department, for instance, benefited from a spike in outdoor recreation. In the 2020-21 budget, revenues climbed by about half a million, and heading into this next fiscal year, the county is showing an additional $300,000 in revenues. Most of that increase is borne on the backs of increased online reservations to use county parks.

“COVID has resulted in a lot of additional use and activity in the parks, particularly the campgrounds,” said county administrative officer Darrin Lane.