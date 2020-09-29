Linn County arrests California men for pot dealing, seize $80,000

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office cited two California men on marijuana dealing charges and seized more than $80,000 after a bag of cash was found in a room at the Pioneer Villa Truck Plaza on Saturday, according to police logs.

Kyle Miller-Masel, 35, and Jason Hartnett, 36, were each charged with illegal import/export of marijuana, delivery of marijuana and criminal conspiracy.

Investigation into the case is ongoing.

Miller-Masel and Hartnett were cited and released and given a Linn County Circuit Court date of Oct. 14, said Capt. Michelle Duncan, LCSO spokeswoman.

According to police logs, a call about the incident came in at 11:02 a.m. Saturday from Pioneer Villa, which sits east of Halsey on Highway 228 near its junction with Interstate 5.

A news release from the agency states that an employee was cleaning out a motel room after two guests checked out and found a bag full of cash.

Deputies contacted Miller-Masel, who returned after he realized he left the cash. Hartnett was contacted as he was walking away in the parking lot, and he also had a large amount of cash stuffed in his pockets, according to the news release.

During the investigation, deputies searched the vehicle associated with the duo. Deputies located multiple large duffel bags containing marijuana residue and evidence of marijuana distribution. Multiple items were seized, including cash, according to the news release.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.

