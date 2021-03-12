Linn County campgrounds allowing increased capacity starting March 19

Linn County Parks & Recreation announced Friday that more campsites are opening up at parks all over the county. Bookable camping spaces have been reduced for about a year due to pandemic restrictions.

The number of open campsites at Waterloo County Park will double, from 60 to 120, while all 85 spaces at River Bend County Park – which includes yurts and cabins – will be opened near Cascadia. Sunnyside County Park near Sweet Home will open 72 spaces for reservations. U.S. Forest Service campgrounds that are maintained by Linn County Parks will also be reopened by May 7.

In total, the parks system will have approximately 588 camping spaces available this year, according to a release from Linn County. Most of the increase in campgrounds comes in time for spring break and in anticipation of high demand for the summer.

“We especially want to get campgrounds going this year, since we believe people are going to want to enjoy being outdoors due to the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place statewide,” said Parks Director Brian Carroll. “There was a huge demand for camping last summer as well.”

