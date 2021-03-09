Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey dies

He was especially proud of the county’s successful involvement in a $1 billion breach of contract lawsuit in 2019 against the Oregon Department of Forestry, according to the news release.

In general, Lindsey had a strong grasp of issues such as the rural economy, the county budget and affordable housing.

His perspective on these topics and others, such as the timber industry, stemmed from his local background. “My address has been Lebanon, Oregon, pretty much my entire life,” Lindsey said in an October 2018 interview.

Lindsey had a fiery personality at times, and this could occasionally land him in hot water. But even his missteps seemed to stem from his principles.

County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller said in the news release that he and Lindsey were close friends for many years.

“John was a warrior. You always knew where you stood with John because he would tell you,” Druckenmiller said. “He dearly loved Linn County and our country. If you had John as a friend, it’s as good as you could get in life, because he always had your back. He was an honest and decent guy.”

Druckenmiller added, “I’m sure that heaven today is a much noisier place because my friend John Lindsey is there.”

The Board of Commissioners will select Lindsey’s successor from a list of names provided by the Linn County Republican Party. Two years remain on Lindsey’s term.

