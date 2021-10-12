Linn County commissioner tests positive for coronavirus

Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker tested positive for coronavirus last week and is several days into his 10-day quarantine period.

Officials say there is currently no need for others at the Linn County Courthouse to get tested or to quarantine.

The news was shared at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners. Tucker said he is no longer exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, but he had some last week.

It was during the first weekend of October that Tucker said he felt congested. He woke up on Saturday, Oct. 2 with tightness in his chest, though said his own medications were helping. He went to Samaritan Urgent Care in Lebanon on Sunday to get looked at by a doctor, who recommended he get tested for COVID. He took a rapid COVID-19 test that day which came back negative, though a PCR test – the kind that takes 24 hours or more to get results on – returned positive two days later.

Tucker said he’d already reported to the Linn County Courthouse that morning and attended the board meeting before finding that out.

County Administrator Darrin Lane said he was unaware of any potential exposures with other courthouse staff and said that the employees are fully vaccinated and not exhibiting symptoms.